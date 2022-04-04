 
close
Monday April 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

One dead, 59 injured after blast in Kabul

By AFP
April 04, 2022

KABUL: An explosion in the centre of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday killed one person and wounded at least 59 others, hospital officials said. Kabul's Emergency Hospital said one body was received and 59 people were treated, with 30 of the wounded being admitted for further treatment.

Comments