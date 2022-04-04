21 corona patients under treatment at Peshawar hospitals

PESHAWAR: As many as 21 corona patients are under treatment in two major hospitals in Peshawar - Khyber Teaching Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex Hospital, a health official said here Sunday.

The health official said that 16 corona patients were under treatment in Hayatabad Medical Complex Hospital while five others were being treated in Khyber Teaching Hospital.

He said 122 beds were allotted for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital and five patients infected with corona were being treated at Khyber Teaching Hospital while 28 ventilators were reserved for corona patients.

He said two patients infected with coronavirus were undergoing treatment at HDU and one at ICU and a small amount of oxygen has been allocated for 31 beds on which two 2 patients were undergoing treatment.

In the last 24 hours, one corona patient was admitted, the official said.

He said, 117 beds allotted for corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital were vacant, however, 16 corona patients were under treatment in HMC with four corona patients are being treated in ICU.

The official said that in the last 24 hours two new corona patients were admitted in the hospital and two other were discharged with no death reported.