Security beefed up in Kohat

KOHAT: A foolproof security plan was made to maintain law and order in the district during the month of Ramazan.

The security of all the sensitive places were beefed up across the province. About 1,500 cops, including the personnel of the Elite Force, were deployed at various places to avert any untoward incident.

The checking at the entry and exit points was intensified to keep a check on the movement of the suspected elements. The police also increased patrolling in Kohat city.