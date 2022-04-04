Dissolution of assembly: Asfandyar asks SC to declare move null and void

PESHAWAR: Showing strong reaction to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the National Assembly, Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan on Sunday appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to declare all his action null and void as he and deputy speaker had adopted an unconstitutional and undemocratic step to avoid no-trust motion by the opposition parties.

Through a statement, the ANP leader said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government was making fun of the Constitution, parliament and democratic institutions from the day one when he came into power through fraudulent means.

“Imran Khan has trampled with the Constitution by escaping from the no-trust motion while losing majority in the National Assembly,” Asfandyar Wali Khan said and added that the selected prime minister had already pushed the country into an economic crisis.

The ANP leader said that politicians, parliamentarians, lawyers, political party workers and the judiciary must play their positive role to put the country on the track of true democracy. The ANP leader said that Imran Khan, speaker and deputy speaker of National Assembly and all those who had supported the prime minister in his unconstitutional act must be answerable under the law and they should be punished for their acts as per law of the land.

He said that Imran Khan had come to power with a stolen mandate and had remained a puppet of the establishment who had also withdrawn their hands from his support when he lost confidence in the parliament and among the public.