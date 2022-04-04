Two killed in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi; Two people including a young woman were killed and five others were wounded critically in different incidents in various localities of Rawalpindi, the police spokesman said.
Apparently, in an honour killing episode, a young man stabbed his sister to death here in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station Sunday. Arshad Ali lodged a complaint with the Waris Khan police saying that he was present at home and his niece was talking to a young man later identified as Essa when his nephew (brother of the victim) suddenly entered the house and attacked her with a dagger and killed her on the spot.
ISLAMABAD: The cancellation of no-confidence motion and the dissolution of National Assembly on Sunday sent a...
PESHAWAR: As many as 21 corona patients are under treatment in two major hospitals in Peshawar - Khyber Teaching...
MANSEHRA: The prices of vegetable and fruit have surged to a record high in the recent weeks with the advent of...
KARACHI: The decision by Pakistan’s parliamentary speaker to block the no-confidence vote in parliament against...
ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition Sunday held its own session of the National Assembly after staging a sit-in in the...
Comments