Three people killed in land dispute in Larkana

SUKKUR: Three people, including a woman, were killed in a clash of two groups over the land dispute in Larkana. People of Wazir Detho and Qurban Detho groups had remained engaged in fighting for the possession of 100 acres of land at village Masoohab in Larkana, in which three people, including Jinsar, Shahnawaz and a woman, Shabira Detho were killed, while three others injured.

Shanul Khatoon, an injured witness, told the police that for the past nine years, both the groups were fighting to acquire the land, adding they had also registered various complaints to police.

Once with the involvement of the elite of the area the issue was defused for a while but it flared up again on Saturday claiming lives of three people. The police claim to have brought the situation under control and reported arresting some suspects.