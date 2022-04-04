Two killed in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : Two people including a young woman were killed and five others were wounded critically in different incidents in various localities of Rawalpindi, the police spokesman said.

Apparently, in an honour killing episode, a young man stabbed his sister to death here in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station Sunday. Arshad Ali lodged a complaint with the Waris Khan police saying that he was present at home and his niece was talking to a young man later identified as Essa when his nephew (brother of the victim) suddenly entered the house and attacked her with a dagger and killed her on the spot while, unidentified gunmen shot dead a young man, Falak Naz, in the jurisdiction of Saddar Bairuni Police Station.

Six girls including a married woman were kidnapped from different areas of the city.

While, the street criminals deprived citizens of 4 cars, 13 motorbikes, a rickshaw, gold ornaments, mobile phones, cash, and other valuables in their hits in different areas of Rawalpindi.