Wheelchair tennis team warmly welcomed back

KARACHI: Pakistan’s wheelchair tennis team received warm welcome after performing well at the International Qualification event in Turkey.
The reception was held at Union Club the other day. The chief guest was Commander of Sachal Rangers Brigadier Altaf.
It is to be noted that Brigadier Altaf held a month long camp on the only clay court in Karachi at Sachal Rangers’ headquarters for the national wheelchair tennis team before their departure to Turkey.
