POA questions constitutional authority of Fehmida to form GOC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has questioned the constitutional authority of former minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza to form the 14th South Asian Games Organising Committee (GOC) as the ministry has convened its first meeting today (Monday).

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that the POA in a letter addressed to the ministry for IPC has reminded them of the powers to constitute the Games Organising Committee rests with the National Olympic Committee.

The POA quoted the South Asian Olympic Council constitution in this regard-under the head ‘Allotment of the Games’.

“The National Olympic Committee of the country on whom the responsibility of the celebration of the Games falls, shall organise the Games on its own or may delegate this authority to an Organising Committee, which shall act under the guidance of the NOC.

“In the event of any National Olympic Committee of a country, on whom the responsibility of celebration of the Games is entrusted is not in a position to accept that responsibility, it should inform the Executive Committee Secretariat as least 60 days before the next Executive Committee Meeting. The Executive Committee may after, due consideration, allot the Games to another Member Organization.”

Dr Fehmida who is no more the minister following the dissolution of the National Assembly Sunday constituted the Organising Committee herself without the knowledge and consent of the POA. The secretary IPC has been designated as the Chairman of the Committee. The POA contention is that the government, ministry, and even the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) have no authority to constitute the Committee.

“Since the 14th edition of the Games has been allotted to the POA and the SA Council has clearly given all the powers to the respective Olympic Committees to constitute the roadmap for the Games organisation. However, so far we have been left out of decision-making. The letter written to the ministry reminded them of the SA Council constitution and fulfilling its requirements before finalizing such committees.”

Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, secretary POA, is to attend the meeting and communicate his reservations on the different decisions taken in the recent past.

“Yes, I am heading towards Islamabad to attend the meeting wherein person I would communicate our concerns to the Ministry. If we want to host the Games in a befitting manner it is a must for all the stakeholders to understand each other right s and respect the mandate given to each stakeholder under the respective constitution,” he said.

The POA secretary said that under the existing SA Council constitution, it is the country’s Olympic Committee that has been given the mandate to constitute the Organising Committee. “It is not only a constitutional requirement but also a traditional requirement.”

When ‘The News’ approached an IPC official, he said that the meeting has been convened for Monday to discuss all issues.