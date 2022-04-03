Son of a trader shot dead

BATKHELA: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead the son of a trader here on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said that young Mehran, the son of known arms dealer Khalid Khan was standing outside the Malik Plaza in the main Bazaar when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him killing him on the spot. The killers managed to escape.

Meanwhile, the angry people including the relatives staged a protest and blocked the main road to demand the arrest of the killers.

“We have no enmity with anyone. Innocent people are being killed,” said, the father of the slain youth.

The angry residents blacked the traffic after placing the body on the main road to demand the early arrest of the killers.