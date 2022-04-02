Former German great Blocher visits KHA sports complex

KARACHI: Former German hockey great Stefan Blocher visited the KHA Sports Complex and gave tips to junior players and met his contemporaries the other day.

Two-time silver medallist Olympian Blocher is these days on a visit to Pakistan along with his wife.

He visited the KHA sports complex on the invitation of KHA secretary Haider Hussain.

He was warmly welcomed by the KHA officials, Olympians Hanif Khan, Nasir Ali, Wasim Feroze, Ayaz Mahmood and KHA Chairman Gulfraz Ahmed Khan.

Blocher observed the skills of the players during the first semi-final between Rabbani Hockey Club and Pakistan HC of the Municipal Champions Trophy Hockey League held at KHA and gave them tips.

Talking to reporters, he praised the system of KHA for the training of youngsters. "I can say the future of Pakistan hockey is bright," he added. “It is commendable that Haider Hussain respects the seniors and seeks their guidance for running the hockey affairs," he said.

Asked who was the best among his contemporaries, Blocher said, “It is a difficult question. Hanif Khan, Nasir Ali, Hasan Sardar, Samiullah, Islahuddin and Ayaz Mahmood were all great players but Manzoor Jr. and Shahbaz Sr. were very dangerous players.”