Pak hockey team for Europe tour to comprise 21-23 players

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team starting its Europe tour later this month is likely to comprise 21-23 players, official sources have told ‘The News’.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has begun efforts to secure visas for the players and the team management of the countries that the team is to tour, sources said and added that PHF is engaged with consulates of the European countries in this regard.

PHF has managed to arrange after hectic efforts international matches with five European countries: Holland, Germany, Belgium, France and Spain.

Except Spain, the details of the tour of other four Euopean countries have been finalised.

Sources said that it is expected that Pakistan team would leave the country on April 20 for the Europe tour.

Pakistan will play at least seven international matches during the tour.

The Greenshirts have played very little international hockey during the last two years, especially against the strong European countries due to which their performance graph has gone down sharply.

The PHF desperately wanted some international hockey matches against strong opponents before the Asia cup 2022, which takes place in May and June in Jakarta.

Pakistan must play the semifinals of Asia Cup to qualify for the World Cup 2023.

Pakistan players, who are resting these days, have been directed to report on April 5 in Lahore at National Hockey Stadium for the third phase of the training camp.

The National selection committee has already selected the 24 players for the third phase.