No-confidence vote tomorrow: Shehbaz Sharif demands foolproof security for MPs

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to federal secretary home asking for foolproof security on Sunday, the day of vote of no-condence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also referred to bringing of 100,000 PTI workers on the day of the no-confidence motion against the prime minister. The PMLN president has also sent a copy of the letter to the commissioners of Islamabad, DC and IG.

He further said that the public gathering in the Red Zone would be a violation of Article 144 and the assurance given by the attorney general to the Supreme Court that such a public gathering would provoke other parties to rally their supporters.

In the text of the letter, it was feared that there would be clashes and bloodshed from the gatherings of different political parties and if any incident took place then the Islamabad administration would be responsible and in case of negligence the Islamabad administration would be held accountable. It demanded foolproof arrangements for uninterrupted and safe passage to MNAs who are going to vote for no-confidence.