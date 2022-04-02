PU awards PhD degrees to six scholars

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to six of its scholars. According to details, Arooj Arshad has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Applied Psychology after approval of her thesis entitled “Women Portrayal in Electronic Media: An Efficacy Study of Media Literacy Intervention”, Zahra Hussain in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis “Improvement of Captive Animals Breeding Strategies and Management in Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department”, Sara Zafar in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis “Ameliorative Effects of Pomegranate on the Developmental Anomalies Induced by Atenolol in Mice”, Maria Aslam in the subject of Pharmacy (Specialisation in Pharmacology) after approval of her thesis “Investigation of Antidiabetic Activity of Caralluma Tuberculata”, Kanwar Saleem Akhtar in the subject of Chemical Engineering after approval of his thesis “Modelling of Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustor for Low Grade Coal Using Computational Fluid Dynamics” and Javeria Rafique Rao in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis “Next Generation Sequencing Studies on the HVR1 Region of Pakistani Isolates of Hepatitis C Virus”.

PU office timings during Ramazan: Punjab University (PU) has issued notification of office timings during the month of Ramazan. As per the notification, the PU will remain open from 8am to 2pm (Monday to Thursday) while 8am to 12noon on Friday. While the University Health Centre and the essential services of Resident Office-I, Resident Office-II, Engineering Branch and Executive Club will observe the office timings of 8am to 1pm (All week days except Friday) while 8am to 12noon on Friday during the holy month.