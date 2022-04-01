Sindh govt asks DIGP for explanation

KARACHI: Sindh government’s Services, General Administration and Coordination (SGAC) department, following the directions of Sindh Home Department, has called an explanation from a senior police officer, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Imran Yaqoob, for not conducting an inquiry in a professional manner against a Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamran Nawaz Panjotha.

According to the official correspondence of Sindh government and Sindh Police department, copies available with The News, DIG Training of Sindh Police Imran Yaqoob as a member of Sindh Police’s Internal Accountability Bureau, has conducted an inquiry against SP Kamran Nawaz Panjotha, former district head of Qambar-Shahdadkot, following the complaint of a citizen regarding a land dispute.

DIG Imran Yaqoob, after conducting the said inquiry, has recommended the Sindh government’s SGA department for departmental action against SP Panjotha while the Sindh government termed the recommendations as personal victimisation of SP Kamran Panjotha.

The Sindh government’s SGAD letter narrated that DIG Yaqoob failed to conduct the inquiry in a professional manner and on examination it was found that the inquiry report submitted by him (DIG Yaqoob) contains many deficiencies and contradictions.

Explanation call letter of Sindh government added that it was noted that the land was delivered by Mukhtiarkar through Civil Court and Police were not taken on board and it was also found by DIG Yaqoob as the inquiry officer that the complainant did not approach police when Kamran Nawaz Panjotha was posted in Qambar Shahdadkot. Even the complainant did not complain against him.

“In your findings of inquiry report you acknowledged that the complainant neither met SHO, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) or SP nor did he file complaint either at 15 or through courier. In spite of that it was recommended for penal acton against SP Kamran Nawaz Panjotha. The explanation letter concluded that the recommendations for disciplinary action against SP Kamran are flawed and based on the erroneous interpretation of facts and it seems to be a case for victimisation of an officer due to personal reasons.

DIG Imran Yaqoob has been directed by Sindh governmemt to explain his position within weeks time and that why disciplinary proceedings should not be recommended against him (DIG Yaqoob). Earlier in January 2022, when Establishment Division had initiated action against the same SP Kamran Panjotha on the complain of IG of Sindh Police; Sindh government had approached the Establishment Division to revoke the action.