Arrangements finalised for LG polls in Hazara: official

MANSEHRA: The army would remain standby to deal with any untoward situation as all is set for the second phase of the local government elections in upper parts of Hazara division today (Friday).

“We have established a control room, which would work round the clock to monitor law and order situation across the district,” stated Adnan Khan Bhittani, the deputy commissioner Mansehra.

He further said that the police would be backed by the army to deal with law and order.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan dispatched ballet papers, boxes and other materials to respective polling stations on Thursday.

The district election commissioners in Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan districts also sent the polling staff to their respective polling stations in far-off areas.

Also, the staff would reach polling stations on Friday. The polling would start at 9am today (March 31) and would continue without any interval till 5pm.

In Mansehra, the elections are being held in five tehsils - Mansehra- Balakot- Oghi, Darband and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils.

In Kolai-Palas, the people would cast their votes in two tehsils, ie Batara-Kolai and Palas.

The people of Lower Kohistan would cast their votes for two tehsil chairmen slots - Pattan tehsil and Bankhad Ranowali tehsil.

In Upper Kohistan, people would elect four tehsil chairmen in Dasu, Kandia, Suo and Harban Basha tehsils.

People of Torghar will elect three tehsil chairmen in Judbah, Kundar Hassanzai and Dor Mera tehsils.