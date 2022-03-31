Hyderabad Tigers reach SSL semifinals

KARACHI: Hyderabad Tigers defeated Sukkur Dolphins 1-0 to qualify for the semifinals of the Sindh Super League (SSL) football tournament here at the Peoples Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Skipper Rajab Ali hit the winner in the stoppage time.

With this match also the semi-finals frame completed.

From Group A, Hyderabad Tigers and Lyari Fighters and from Group B, Korangi Challengers and Larkana Leopards have qualified for the last four stage.

In the semifinals on Thursday (today) Hyderabad Tigers will meet Larkana Leopards while Korangi Challengers will lock horns with Lyari Fighters.