Hyderabad Tigers reach SSL semifinals

KARACHI: Hyderabad Tigers defeated Sukkur Dolphins 1-0 to qualify for the semifinals of the Sindh Super League (SSL) football tournament here at the Peoples Sports Complex on Wednesday.
Skipper Rajab Ali hit the winner in the stoppage time.
With this match also the semi-finals frame completed.
From Group A, Hyderabad Tigers and Lyari Fighters and from Group B, Korangi Challengers and Larkana Leopards have qualified for the last four stage.
In the semifinals on Thursday (today) Hyderabad Tigers will meet Larkana Leopards while Korangi Challengers will lock horns with Lyari Fighters.
KARACHI: Usman Butt and Shahzaib moved into the finals of their respective categories in the 1st Torsam Khan junior...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq has moved into the top 10 of the latest International Cricket...
MIAMI: Top seed Daniil Medvedev moved within one victory of reclaiming the world number one ranking by advancing to...
KARACHI: The organisers of the 1st Torsam Khan Masters Squash Championship failed to make players abide by the rules...
LONDON: England manager Gareth Southgate insists nobody can take their place in his World Cup squad for...
DOHA: FIFA is slowly burying a plan to hold a World Cup every two years, which will not even be discussed at the...
Comments