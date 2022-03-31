Capital abuzz with rumours as PM’s options diminish

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital was abuzz with rumours of back-door contacts for finding out a respectable exit for Prime Minister Imran Khan after his chances of surviving the no-confidence resolution further diminished on Wednesday.

Some ‘sources’ said that one option for the prime minister was reaching a deal with the opposition with the promise of early elections if they withdraw the no-confidence motion against him. According to sources, this option was presented to the PM some time back, with an assurance from the powers-that-be that the opposition parties could be persuaded to withdraw the no-trust motion if the government announces early elections, soon after presentation of the budget.

However, at that time, PM Khan had rejected that option outright. Now the situation had totally changed. PM Khan believed that the ally parties and the dissidents would return to him after he would wave the ‘letter’ in the public meeting. However, his assessment had proved wrong, as all allies have abandoned him except for the PMLQ and the GDA, and the number of dissidents had also increased.

Another option for the PM is tendering resignation to save himself from humiliation of ouster through no-confidence motion. According to sources, a last-ditch effort was being made to give a respectable exit to the prime minister by the powerful circles. When contacted a senior leader of the opposition termed all such things speculations and non-serious talk, saying that “we have sufficient numbers and we have showed out strength in the Sindh House, where 196 members were present.” He said three MNAs were not present in the Sindh House on Wednesday, and when they would arrive, the opposition numbers would reach 199. “The only way to end crisis is that prime minister should resign as he had lost the majority,” he added.