Hybrid event starts tomorrow: COAS to address Islamabad Security Dialogue 2022

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan will host the Second Iteration of the Islamabad Security Dialogue on the 1st and 2nd of April, bringing together Pakistani and international policy experts to discuss emerging challenges in international security under the theme “Comprehensive Security: Reimagining International Cooperation”, the National Security Advisor office said Wednesday.

This year, the Islamabad Security Dialogue will host 17 international speakers from the US, China, UK, Russia, European Union, Japan, Philippines and others. The flagship event will be the first-ever National Security Advisers Forum where serving security advisers from China, the Middle East and Central Asia will speak about the future of Asian security.

The Islamabad Security Dialogue was started in 2021 for hosting an international security dialogue in Pakistan. The Dialogue 2022 will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister with a special message from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on "Challenges of International Security". Keynote addresses will be delivered by the Foreign Minister, Information Minister, Minister Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The Chief of Army Staff will open the second day of the Dialogue which will also host a dedicated session with Pakistan’s former National Security Advisers. The hybrid event will also include sessions on “Leveraging Geo-economics through Growth and Connectivity”, “Navigating Disinformation and Discourse in the Information Age”, “Challenges to International Security”, “Evolving Challenges and Opportunities in International Law” and “Towards Citizen-Centric National Security”.