Justice delayed: Nazim Jokhio’s widow pardons killers

KARACHI: Frustrated over delay in getting justice in the case of the murder of her husband Nazim Jokhio, who was murdered on November 3 for resisting the hunting of houbara bustards, the widow on Wednesday said that she has pardoned all the suspects nominated in the case, including Pakistan People’s Party MNA Jam Abdul Karim and MPA Jam Awais.

“No one can understand my situation and I am withdrawing from the case for the sake of my children,” said Shireen Jhokio, the widow of Nazim Jhokio, in her video statement.

Her statement came days after MNA Karim, who has been an absconder in the murder case, was granted 10-day bail by the Sindh High Court. Media reports suggested that Karim will arrive in Islamabad from Dubai to cast his vote in the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shireen said that she has been passing through a very critical time and the people who have their own children can only understand her situation. “Some people have turned Nazim’s murder into a source of income. This has put me under immense mental stress. I have no greed for money, nor have I received an offer,” she said.

On February 8, Karachi’s Malir Court had referred the Nazim Jokhio murder case to the anti-terrorism court (ATC) for the initiation of a trial against two PPP lawmakers and their servants nominated in the case challan under the anti-terror law. But the case has not been transferred yet.

Shireen’s statement raised the possibility of the release of MPA Awais and his accomplices from jail after the family agreed to ink a compromise with the killers to get Diyat (compensation) money for the sustenance of the victim’s family.

The National Commission on Human Rights and other rights bodies, who are also pursuing the case, have been planning to approach the higher courts on the issue, similar to Shahrukh Jatoi’s case.