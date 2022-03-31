ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) committed more violations of the code of conduct during the campaign for the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) than other political parties as well as independent candidates put together.

According to the data shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the total number of reported violations of the code stood at 154, with the PTI responsible for 87 (56.49 percent) of these, whereas PMLN committed 10 (6.49 percent) violations while the number of violations by JUIF and Jamaat-e-Islami remained eight (5.19 percent) each.

However, PPP complied with the ECP code more than the rival parties and hence it committed as many as four (2.59 percent) violations. Likewise, violations of the code of conduct by other parties remained 28 (18.18 percent) and those by independents come to nine (5.84 percent).

It is interesting to note that Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan topped the list of those who repeatedly violated the code of conduct despite warnings by the district monitoring officers concerned. They both addressed public rallies at Lower Dir, Swat, Malakand and Mansehra on March 11, 16, 20 and 25, respectively, and were fined Rs50,000 for each violation except Mansehra where case is pending for hearing.



Likewise, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed violated the code of conduct thrice. He participated in public rallies in Lower Dir, Swat and Malakand and fine of Rs50,000 for each violation was imposed on him.

Meanwhile, the ECP issued the election schedule for the local bodies elections in Balochistan, barring two districts, namely Quetta and Lasbela, where delimitation exercise is under way. The decision to hold LG polls in the province on May 29 was taken during the Election Commission’s meeting a day earlier.

According to the schedule, returning officers will issue public notice for nomination papers on April 11 and nomination papers will be filed from April 15 to 18. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on April 20-22, whereas appeals for acceptance or rejection of nomination papers will be decided by the appellate tribunal on April 27-30. The revised list of candidates will be issued on May 01, followed by option for candidates to withdraw their nominations on next day while allotment of poll symbols and publication of list of contesting candidates will be released on May 07.