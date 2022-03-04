 
March 04, 2022
National

Local body elections: IHC summons Interior secretary, ICT chief commissioner

By APP
March 04, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned Interior Ministry Secretary and ICT Chief Commissioner in a case against local body elections under Local Government Ordinance. The court also extended its stay order against the local body polls till next date of hearing. Assistant attorney general (AAG) informed the court that the ordinance had been sent to a parliamentary committee to turn it into a law.

