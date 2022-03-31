Passing-out parade of 145th PMA Long Course held at Kakul

RAWALPINDI: The passing out parade of the 145th PMA Long Course, 12th Mujahid Course, 19th Lady Cadet Course and 64th Integrated Course held at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul on Wednesday.

About 17 allied cadets from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, Maldives, Azerbaijan and Nigeria were also among the passing out cadets including international Lady Cadets. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff was the chief guest who reviewed the parade and congratulated the cadets on achieving this milestone.

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer (ASUO) Abdul Qahar of 145th Long Course. The President's Gold Medal was awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer Ubaid Ur Rehman of 145th Long Course, the Overseas Gold Medal to Foreign Country Senior Under Officer Issa Enad Al Masoodi from Iraq of 145th Long Course, Commandant’s Cane to Company Sports Sergeant Matee Ur Rasool of Integrated Course, Commandant’s Cane to Company Junior Under Officer M Haseeb Khan of Basic Military Training Course, Commandant’s Cane to Company Under Officer Faizan Khan of Basic Mujahid Course, Commandant’s Cane to Company Sergeant Major Nida of Lady Cadet Course and Commandant’s Overseas Medal to Friendly Country Sergeant Hauwa from Nigeria.

Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari, Commandant Pakistan Military Academy and a large number of senior serving and retired armed forces personnel, parents and relatives of passing out cadets witnessed the parade.