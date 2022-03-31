US sanctions suppliers to Iran’s ballistic missile program

Washington: The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions targeting several entities it says are involved in procuring supplies for Tehran’s nuclear program.

The move "reinforces" Washington’s commitment to prevent Iran from developing ballistic missiles, said the Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism Brian Nelson in a statement. He said that while the United States continues to seek "Iran’s full return" to the 2015 nuclear deal, it "will not hesitate to target those who support Iran’s ballistic missile program."

"We will also work with other partners in the region to hold Iran accountable for its actions, including gross violations of the sovereignty of its neighbors," he said. The sanctions target Iranian national Mohammad Ali Hosseini and his "network of companies" as suppliers of the program, according to the statement.