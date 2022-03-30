‘NAB determined for bringing mega cases to logical end’

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) said the NAB is determined for logical conclusion of mega corruption cases of money- laundering, fake accounts, assets beyond known sources of income, cheating public at large, illegal housing/cooperative societies and Modarba/Musharka cases by utilising all its resources as per law.

The NAB chairman chaired a meeting Tuesday to review the performance of prosecution and operation divisions at the NAB Headquarters. The meeting was attended by NAB’s Deputy Chairman Zahir Shah, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA) Syed Asghar Haider, DG Operations and other senior officers.

During the meeting, it was informed that the prosecution division is working closely with operations division to seek legal assistance for all the regional bureaus of NAB in conduct of complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations, references and pending cases of NAB vigorously on the basis of solid evidence in the courts as per law.

It was informed that on the directions of NAB chairman, the prosecution division is being revamped by inducting experienced legal consultants/special prosecutors. Addressing the meeting, NAB chairman said the anti-graft body has not only adopted the “Accountability for All” policy but 1405 accused persons were convicted by accountability courts. He said 1237 references of NAB are under trial in the accountability courts with a worth of about Rs1335 billion. “NAB has decided to file applications for early hearings of under trial cases,” he added. He said out of 179 mega corruption cases of NAB, 66 cases have been brought to logical conclusion while 93 cases are under trial in the accountability courts. He said corruption is the root cause of almost all problems which undermines social, economic development and prosperity of the country.

He said NAB is the focal organisation of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in order to weed out corruption and to make Pakistan corruption-free by adopting “Accountability for All” policy.