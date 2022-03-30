NFC share for ex-FATA: Punjab, KP fail to honour commitment, Senate body told

By Israr Khan

ISLAMABAD: Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces have not paid the promised share of three percent of their National Finance Commission (NFC) for erstwhile FATA socio-economic development, now part of the KP province.

The Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions met here on Tuesday with Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman in the Chair and discussed the issue. The Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives told the committee that neither Punjab nor KP province had paid the promised share to develop erstwhile FATA.

It is worth mentioning that all provinces promised to provide three percent of their respective NFC shares to the merged districts, previously FATA last year. Chairing the 3rd meeting of the Special Committee on Development of Erstwhile FATA in September 2021, the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had said that prioritizing socio-economic development of the erstwhile FATA was the responsibility of all stakeholders. It had unanimously passed a resolution for a three percent share of the NFC award in favor of erstwhile FATA. Later, it handed over the resolution to federal finance minister. The committee discussed the point of public importance raised by Senator Hidayat Ullah regarding the problems arising in the merged districts after the merger.

Senator Hidayat Ullah informed the committee that there was not even a single primary school in his district, adding that without education for the children, eradication of terrorism was not possible in the erstwhile FATA.

The officials of the ministry of finance told the committee the ministry’s work is only to deliver funds to the province and has nothing to do with its implementation after the 25th Constitutional amendment.

Chairman Committee said that KP had used the funds of FATA for projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Senator Dost Muhammad Khan suggested that there should be separate accounts for merged districts.

However, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government officials briefed about the steps taken for mainstreaming merged districts. Officials told that the KP government had fully used the funds, amounting Rs95 billion, released by the federal government during the last two years.

Senator Sania Nishter stated: “The funds are pretty enormous. Still, unfortunately, the KP government cannot name even a single project it has completed with these funds.”

“Our problem is the quality of implementation, not money,” she added and suggested that installation of biometrics machines in every school and DHQ hospital across the erstwhile FATA would curb ghost employees in different departments.

She also made a recommendation for holding a committee meeting in Peshawar for enabling the committee to observe the prevailing ground situation.

Senator Hidayat Ullah also pointed out that the home department of KP had mentioned in its report that the construction work on Judicial Complex, jails and police stations was underway, adding, “Still, in reality, the home department has not purchased land for these projects up till now.”

The Chairman showed displeasure on the poor performance of the KP government in addressing the issues of erstwhile FATA.

The Committee discussed the merger status of Levies and Khasadar Force of FATA into KP Police. The Secretary of the Home Department (KPK) informed the Committee that the provincial government had given Arms, Ammunition, Service Card, and uniform to every Khasadar Force employee.

The Chairman Committee, Senator Hilal ur Rehman showed satisfaction over the efforts of the KP police and advised them to carry on the excellent work for the betterment of the people of erstwhile FATA.

Senator Anwar Lal Dean, Senator Bahramand Tangi, Senator Danesh Kumar, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, Senator Gurdeep Singh, Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan, Senator Sania Nishter, Senator Shamim Afridi and Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah attended the meeting.

Secretary for Ministry of States and Frontier Regions and other senior officers of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, and home department of KPK were also present.