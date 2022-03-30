Independent MNA Aslam Bhootani joins opposition

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari has said talks with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQMP) continued and hoped for “good news.” Addressing a press conference on the joining of the opposition by an independent Member National Assembly from Balochistan, Aslam Bhootani, at Zardari House on Tuesday, he said the Sindh chief minister and his ministers were holding dialogue with the MQM and he was optimistic about a positive outcome. When asked about the future plan in case of the success of the no-confidence motion, he said a collective decision and approach would bring the country out of crisis. “After Pervez Musharraf had left, the country was in the same economic crisis but we brought the country out of it,” he claimed.

Bilawal said the strength of the united opposition was sufficient to succeed in the no-confidence motion and it had increased since its submission. “It is our desire to take along the allies as we believe that a consensus is necessary for electoral reforms in the future,” he said, adding they had accepted all demands of the MQM. “The PPP has decided to find mutual ground with the MQM and form a long-term working relationship for the sake of Karachi and Pakistan,” he added.

Bilawal said, “We will strive for the provinces to get their rights. People of Balochistan have played a primary role in the no-confidence motion, as they are coming forward with their decisions courageously. The Speaker now cannot even think of doing something unconstitutional. We hope our judiciary will not let rigging take place. We hope that it will fulfil its responsibility.”

Asked whether Nawaz Sharif will return after the success of the no-confidence motion, Bilawal said it was up to Nawaz Sharif and his party. “Our top most priority is electoral reforms as we have serious concern that Imran Khan wants to rig the next election, like 2018. Imran Khan wanted to weaken the Election Commission of Pakistan and bring RTS+ through EVMs to rig the 2023 elections. Ali Wazir’s production orders should be issued by the Speaker,” he demanded.

Talking about PPP MNA Abdul Karim, he said that it was the right of an individual to be granted bail by court and the court had done so. “I hope courts will take contempt action against those who are threatening to go against its order,” he said, adding the united opposition had all the numbers, more than needed to defeat Imran Khan as it was his last week in power. “No matter what threat he hurls, the united opposition will succeed,” he added. He said the ministers and the bureaucracy should also realise that it was their last week too. He also dared the Sindh governor to impose governor’s rule in Sindh.

Earlier, independent MNA from Balochistan, Aslam Bhootani, announced leaving the government and supporting the opposition in the no-confidence motion. Bhootani, a former Balochistan Assembly speaker, who was elected as an independent candidate from Gwadar, said, “I have close association with Asif Ali Zardari for 42 years. The late Mir Hasil Bizenjo had played a major role in my success and Dr Abdul Malik also sent me a message to support the opposition and today, I formally join it.”