Female teacher slaughtered at seminary over religious differences

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four girls allegedly killed a female seminary teacher after accusing her of blasphemy in Anjumabad locality in the limits of the Cantonment Police Station.

The police sources said that four girls allegedly attacked a seminary teacher with clubs and sharp tools and beheaded her at the doorstep of the seminary. According to the first information report (FIR) lodged by Zahid, son of Laal Shah, belonging to Mahsud tribe in South Waziristan district, his niece Safoor Bibi, 21, was working as a teacher at Madrasatul Falahul Banaat Islamia.

He told the police that the accused Umra Aman, 24, daughter of Deen Badshah, Razia Hanfi, 21, daughter of Allah Noor, Aisha Nomani, 17, daughter of Allah Noor, and Umema, 13, daughter of Shah Noor, attacked Safoora Bibi with knives and clubs when she arrived at the seminary at around 7:30am on Tuesday. The FIR said the assailants beheaded the teacher after getting hold of her.

The management of the seminary informed the police and relatives of the woman teacher after the incident took place. The police reached the spot and arrested the girls accused of killing the teacher. The police also recovered weapons and clubs used in the murder. The body of the victim was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after autopsy. According to the initial investigation, the motive behind the killing was said to be differences over religious issues and allegations of blasphemy.

