ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights was on Friday alarmed to know that 90 percent of those involved in blasphemy violence are between the ages of 18 and 30, as the forum expressed concern over the incidents of blasphemy, saying such a reaction from the youth was a matter of deep concern.

The Additional Inspector General Police (IGP), Punjab Operations, told the committee that there have been 345 cases of alleged blasphemy in Punjab from 2017 to 2022. He said during the committee proceedings that the mindset of the youth has completely changed, their minds have been influenced by social media to a great extent and steps need to be taken to create tolerance in the youth and change their minds.

To this effect, a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee was held under the chairmanship of Senator Walid Iqbal, and Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, besides senators Falak Naz, Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo and senior officers of the Ministry of Human Rights along with its attached departments and agencies. Additional IGP Operations Punjab and DPO Mian Channu were present. The police officials briefed the members on the related matters.

The agenda of the meeting involved consideration of point of public importance regarding the incident of mob lynching in Mian Channu, raised by Senator Sherry Rehman and a detailed briefing by the Ministry on proposed PSDP, 2022-23.

The meeting commenced with a strong condemnation of the Mian Channu incident that was deemed an act that portrayed the society's bent of thought. It was revealed that an increase in extremist attitude was most visible among ages 25 to 30, as noted in the mentioned case and 19 to 30 as seen in the Sialkot lynching. Mostly influenced by social media forums, no distinction was observed between the literate and illiterate. South Punjab was termed the 'centre of the storm'.

The human rights secretary told the committee that 90 per cent of the accused involved in the Sialkot incident were aged 18 years. In addition, the Punjab Police briefed the Senate committee on the murder of a mentally ill man in Mian Channu after he was tortured by a mob on charges of blasphemy.

DPO Khanewal told the committee that the Imam of the local mosque invited people to kill the victim in Mian Channu.

The victim was accused of desecrating the Holy Quran. The police officer said that the person who was killed was not in a good mental condition. The DPO added that 15 policemen arrived at the scene and tried to rescue the man, during which police personnel were also tortured.

He said that those who can be seen in the videos have been arrested, FIR has been registered against 300 persons while 130 persons involved in the incident have been arrested out of which three belong to Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

The AIG explained that during the first two months of this year, there were 14 cases of blasphemy, 77 in 2021, 83 in 2020, 56 in 2019, 68 in 2018 and 47 in 2017. He also said that all these incidents of blasphemy took place only in Punjab.

The committee stressed the need for stakeholder participation to develop a strategy to address the issue. It was asserted that religious forums must spread the true spirit of Islam and its stance on tolerance. A 'whole nation' approach must be taken on the matter. Chairman of the Committee, Senator Walid Iqbal, while lauding the efforts of law enforcement agencies, said that the committee backs the machinery completely. He directed that a letter must be sent to the president, prime minister and speaker National Assembly to take notice of the matter, so that initiatives may be taken to address it.