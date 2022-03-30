OGDCL meeting held

Islamabad : MD/CEO, OGDCL Syed Khalid Siraj Subhani vowed to take the company on new heights by diversifying the company business. In this regard forum of top OGDCL management gathered, says a press release.

The MD stated that company needs to set standards where employees can perform effectively and efficiently. It has also been further decided that best possible effort will be made to meet the targets set by the company in the current financial year.

According to the details, MD/CEO OGDCL briefed the senior officers of the company about the achievements and decisions made so far and discussed ways to deal with future challenges. The rapidly changing situation demands hard work and revisiting our strategy for other projects in the energy sector.

Khalid Siraj Subhani in his address further said that we should keep the prevailing health & safety standards paramount while working at all levels and strictly enforce them. During the decision making process we must protect company’s interests at top priority.

Expressing his views further Subhani stated that OGDCL is a leading exploration and production company of Pakistan and we need to work hard. Finally, a series of questions and answers session started in which the development of the company and the welfare of the employees were discussed. The meeting was attended by all the executive directors, general managers and managers of the company and expressed their views and resolved to further expansion of the company’s exploration and drilling activities.