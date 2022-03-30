Korangi Challengers remain on top in SSL football

KARACHI: Korangi Challengers held Larkana Leopards to a goalless draw to finish as Group B leaders in the Sindh Super League (SSL) football tournament here at the Peoples Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Both sides, who are in the semi-finals, finished with eight points each but Challengers topped the group on better goal average.

Meanwhile in the other Group B game, West United defeated Karachi Royals 3-1 with Junaid scoring a treble, hitting goals in the 41st, 45+2 and 48th minute. Mohammad Saeed landed the lone goal for Karachi Royals in the 35th minute.

On Wednesday (today), Hyderabad Tigers face Sukkur Dolphins in their crucial Group A game.

It will be a do-or-die battle for Sukkur Dolphins while Hyderabad Tigers may make it to the semi-finals even if they play a draw.

Lyari Fighters have already made it to the semi-finals from Group A. The semi-finals will be held on March 31 while the final will be conducted on April 1.