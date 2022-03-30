Match-starved Pakistan hockey team gets a boost

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey got a much-required boost as top European nations have offered the Greenshirts at least seven international matches during the two-week tour to start in the latter half of April.

A well-placed source in the Pakistan hockey circles has told ‘The News’ that the national team was all set to get the much-needed international exposure ahead of the Asia Cup in May.

“The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has finalised at least seven international matches during the two-week tour to Europe in the latter half of April.”

‘The News’ has exclusively learnt that the tour to Europe will start with the two back-to-back Test matches against Holland on April 26-27 followed by an international Test match against Belgium on April 29. Germany will be Pakistan’s next opponent on April 30.

The Spanish Hockey Federation always supported Pakistan hockey and has offered to play three Tests against the touring Pakistan team on May 2-3 and 5.

Pakistan have also offered France to play two Test matches on or around May 6-7. French hockey wanted to host Pakistan on the same dates that Spain offered. Since Spain's share of the matches was finalised first, France has been offered to arrange Tests at the end of the tour to Spain.

“French hockey is considering the option and would communicate us on the best available slot in the due course. However, all other matches are confirmed. The official announcement is expected within a few days’ time. Pakistan are expected to leave for the European tour in the third week of April.

“The tour to Europe is highly important considering the lack of international exposure the team has at this point in time. With Asia Cup that will also serve as the qualifying round for the 2023 World Cup scheduled to be held in May in Jakarta (Malaysia), at least seven international matches ahead of the important tour would benefit the team in a big way,” one of the officials, when contacted, said.

Pakistan are expected to return from Europe on or around May 9. Immediately upon the team’s arrival, the selected team would go through one week of training camp before departure to Jakarta for the Asia Cup.

“After missing the last World Cup and Olympics, the opportunity has finally come for the former world champions to regroup and restart the quest for excellence. Our main aim is to first qualify for the semis of the Asia Cup and ensure a place in the World Cup to be held next year in India. Since four top teams from Asia Cup will qualify for the next year, a semis place will ensure that. More importantly, a victory in the Asia Cup will give us a big boost and that is what we are looking at.”

Now the dying down Covid-19 virus spike upstage PHF plans to hold a four-nation international event or to invite a couple of teams to play tri-series before the Asia Cup.

The PHF was planning to host a four-nation where some leading Asian teams including Korea and Japan were also expected to compete.

However, the Covid-19 complications upset federation plans as some of the Asian countries expressed their regret to take the tour citing one reason or the other. Now the European team tour will help the Pakistan team to get a competitive look for the Asia Cup.