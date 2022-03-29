‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’: PM using religion in politics: PTI dissident MNA

KARACHI: PTI’s dissident member of National Assembly Basit Bukhari said Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan, having lost the game, had resorted to using religion in politics.

Speaking on Geo News programme, Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, he said the European Union letter was a routine affair, but the PM exaggerated it beyond proportion. Predicting that the PM would return to Banigala on Monday, Bukhari vowed to make the no-confidence vote a success.

Another dissident MNA, Ramesh Kumar said that Pervaiz Elahi should not have made loud claims if eventually he had to side with Imran Khan. He said Imran Khan embracing Pervaiz Elahi was beyond his comprehension.

He said Imran Khan used to say he would never remove Usman Buzdar, but now he has removed him. Ramesh advised Imran Khan to resign gracefully. He was confident that the dissidents would stay firm on their commitment, and the one reneging on it would spoil one’s politics.

He wondered why state agencies could not dig out the conspiracy the PM talked about, but the ministry of foreign affairs did! Speaking to the programme host, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid claimed Imran Khan would play to last ball, and predicted the dissidents would ultimately return to the PM’s side. He said Tariq Bashir Cheema has issues regarding his constituency. He is stubborn but the Chaudhry brothers would tackle him.

The minister said he had advised the PM to dissolve the Punjab Assembly. He suggested early elections because he believed prime minister’s popularity is high. The minister then went on to recount his services for the Chaudhry brothers. He said, “We faced murder cases and spent years in filthy police stations, but never complained because it’s the worker who renders sacrifices (for the leader).”