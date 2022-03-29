Shehbaz to Imran: Present letter in assembly will support you

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to present the letter of threats he received from ‘foreign elements’ before the assembly, local media reported.

“Khan Sahab, I will support you, if foreign intervention to topple the incumbent government was proved,” Shehbaz Sharif said while addressing a press conference along with the former president Asif Ali Zardari, JUIF and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Terming the war against PM Imran Khan “political”, Shehbaz Sharif compared the threatening letter with the allegations of the frontman against him in the past by the PTI leadership. Shehbaz Sharif also asked the prime minister to respond on the foreign funding case being heard against PTI.