MQMP doesn’t want to be part of Sindh govt: Ghani

KARACHI: Negating reports that MQMP wanted to become part of the provincial government, Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said that the PPP and MQMP had a consensus opinion on the governance-related issues.

He said that both the parties had unanimity on issues like empowering the local governments and use of bogus domiciles for securing the government jobs. While answering a question during his press conference here at the Sindh Assembly building on Monday, the Sindh information minister clarified that MQMP had not demanded inclusion in the provincial government.

Ghani, however, said that ruling Pakistan People’s Party in Sindh wanted that a working relationship should be established with the MQMP.

He said that the PPP also wanted that job quotas for candidates from urban and rural populations of Sindh should duly be implemented. He said that like MQMP, PPP also wanted the formation of the Provincial Finance Commission (for transferring of financial resources from the provincial to local governments in Sindh).

He expressed confidence that the allied political parties of the present government including MQMP would side with the opposition in the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the coming days. He said the majority MNAs of Grand Democratic Alliance would also vote against the PM.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his tenure changed record number of police chiefs, chief secretaries, and senior bureaucrats in total negation of his earlier claim to bring reforms in the bureaucracy and police service. The Sindh information minister said that PM had also failed to deliver on his promise to retire the foreign debt of the country within one year after coming into power. He said the foreign debt of the country had increased to Rs42 trillion from Rs27 trillion during three-and-a-half years of Imran Khan’s tenure. He said that Imran Khan at the time of coming into power had announced to constitute a task force to bring back from the foreign countries the looted public wealth of Pakistan.

He said that PM should now be answerable to the nation as to what extent he had been successful in bringing back the looted wealth of the country. Saeed Ghani recalled that investigation had revealed the offshore accounts and properties of Imran Khan and his sister Aleema Khan as afterwards the PM had paid the fine to the FBR.

He said that US dollar exchange rate during current regime increased from Rs120 to Rs182. He said that Imran Khan had also failed to transform the PM House into a university as per his own promise.

Ghani recalled that the National Accountability Bureau had launched probe into billion tree scheme of the PTI’s government as corruption to the tune of Rs452 million in the scheme had been reported but the NAB’s probe had been hushed up.

He said that Imran Khan had been blatantly making false statements in his latest speech. Ghani opined that Imran Khan in his speeches frequently gave reference to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto but in fact the incumbent PM had no match with Bhutto as the latter had developed a broken Pakistan, cautioned the global powers of that time, and also gave strength to general masses against capitalists and feudal lords in the country.