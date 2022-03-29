IHC adjourns Gilani’s plea against Senate chairman polls till 31st

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday adjourned the hearing till March 31 in an intra court appeal of PPP’s leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani against Senate chairman elections.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the ICA of Gilani. At the outset, Justice Farooq asked the petitioner’s lawyer Farouk H. Naek “Whether the presiding officer had given ruling regarding the rejection of votes,” he questioned. Naeik answered yes and said that the presiding officer had given a formal ruling. The court asked if the proceeding used to be recorded. The court said that it would be appropriate that clarification on certain points could be done before Barrister Ali Zafar. “It would take only ten minutes to clear some points,” the court said. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 31.