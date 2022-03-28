Mehngai Mukao March: PMLN workers leaving for Islamabad today

PESHAWAR: A procession of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to leave for Islamabad today (Monday) to participate in the ‘Mehngai Mukao March’.

PMLN provincial president Amir Muqam will lead the procession from the Motorway Toll Plaza where the cavalcades coming from southern districts and merged tribal areas will join them. The caravans of party workers from Malakand and Mardan divisions will join the procession at the Swabi Interchange and those from Hazara at Hazara Interchange. Murtaza Javed Abbasi will lead the procession from Hazara.

According to PMLN provincial spokesman Ikhtiar Wali Khan, all district presidents had finalized arrangements for the long march. He said Imran Khan’s days were numbered and the long march would prove a last nail in the coffin of his government.

Ikhtiar Wali said Imran Khan had lost the trust of the people and he should resign or else he would be sent home through the no-confidence motion.

He demanded that the names of Fawad Chaudhry, Pervez Khattak and Sheikh Rashid should be put on the Exit Control List, adding the opposition alliance had the numbers required for the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and his last-ditch efforts to save his government would fail.