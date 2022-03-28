PU to introduce modern fish farming, says VC

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has said that the university administration is encouraging initiatives to introduce modern fish farming which would help in boosting relevant industries.

He was addressing a meeting of fisheries and aquaculture industry stakeholders organised by PU Institute of Zoology. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Dean Prof Dr Javed Iqbal Qazi, ORIC Director Prof Dr Asmatullah and fish farmers attended the meeting. The meeting constituted a working group of PU-Industry Fisheries & Aquaculture.

Prof Niaz Ahmed said that curriculum regarding fisheries was being upgraded according to the needs of the fish market so that the graduates could easily get jobs and the industry could be provided manpower as per their requirement. He said that the subject of future academic research in this regard should be finalised after consultation with the companies so that positive progress could be made in solving the problems of the industry. The working group includes more than 30 professionals from across Pakistan, including fish farmers, feed makers, industry representatives and Fisheries Department’s representatives.

Moot: A two-day international conference on Chemical Engineering (ICCE-2022) organised by Pakistan Institute of Chemical Engineers has concluded. According to a press release, the opening ceremony and the first day of the conference was hosted by the UET’s Department of Chemical Engineering whereas the second day of the conference and the closing ceremony was hosted by the PU Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology. Speaking at one of the sessions, UET VC Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar stressed that research should be done to solve indigenous problems and produce value-added product to help in increasing foreign exchange reserves in the country.