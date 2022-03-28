Osaka through in Miami after Muchova walkover

MIAMI: Naomi Osaka received a walkover at the Miami Open after her third round opponent Karolina Muchova was forced to withdraw due to a left abdominal injury on Saturday.

The Japanese star will face either Ann Li or Alison Riske, both of the United States, next.

Four-time Grand Slam singles winner Osaka has made a successful start to her campaign in Miami, which followed a tearful exit at Indian Wells earlier this month. The 24-year-old eliminated 13th seed Angelique Kerber in the second round on Thursday.

French ice dancers Papadakis, Cizeron win fifth world gold

MONTPELLIER: Olympic champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron claimed a fifth world ice dancing title on home ice on Saturday, with world record scores.

Papadakis, 26, and 27-year-old Cizeron led all the way to seal gold after the free skating final with a new world record total of 229.82 points.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue took silver with 222.39, ahead of fellow Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates, 216.83. The top three couples all train together in Montreal.

“It’s one of the best competitions of our career, we felt incredible support, especially after the Olympics,” said Cizeron after winning gold in Beijing behind closed doors.