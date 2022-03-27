KPK beat Balochistan in Pakistan Cup

LAHORE: Adil Amin’s 92 and three wickets from Khalid Usman helped defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Balochistan by 49 runs in the final round match of the Pakistan Cup at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

This was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s seventh victory from their ten outings in the tournament.

After being asked to bat first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 283 for eight in 50 overs. The right-handed batter Adil coming to bat at number five scored a 76-ball 92. Opening batter Mohammad Mohsin Khan 38 and middle-order batter Mehran Ibrahim 32 were other contributors with the bat. Balochistan’s Jalat Khan, Mohammad Shahid and Taj Wali bagged two wickets apiece.

In turn, Balochistan were bowled out for 234 in the 47th over. Ayaz Tasawar top-scored with a 80-ball 70.