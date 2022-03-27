PARACHINAR: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said the ‘selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan calls other politicians ‘boot-polishers’, but he himself is a bootlicker.



“The entire career of Imran Khan has been boot-polishing, but now he is done with it, and he has started bootlicking,” he told a public rally here. “His nappies were changed by General Hameed Gul. He was a toy for General Pasha,” he alleged. Bilawal said now the selected PM was asking for pardon for using derogatory remarks for the ‘neutral’. He begged the ‘neutral’ to ask the allies not to leave him before the OIC meeting in Pakistan, and now he is asking to spare him till his ‘jalsa’ in Rawalpindi.

He alleged that PM Imran Khan and his cronies had set a new record of corruption, which caused an unprecedented price-hike and unemployment in the country.

He warned the prime minister to stop telling lies; “otherwise, we will start giving details of corruption by the first lady.

“We know who Usman Buzdar paid money to become the chief minister Punjab,” he claimed.

"The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government made pledges with the people of merged districts, but the incompetent rulers did not honour even a single promise during the last four years," he told the gathering at the Sports Complex.

He said that they had differences with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and leaders of other parties over certain issues, but never breached the code of conduct, democratic values and decency.

"Kaptaan has become a joker, who introduced indecency in politics, which would have far-reaching effects on our young generation," the PPP chairman said, adding that the prime minister and his cahoots had now started licking the boots after they were done with polishing.

He said PM Khan had succumbed to the pressure of terrorists and now he had proposed to hold talks with the militants to bring them back to mainstream of society.

"The PPP has a clear stance about the terrorists and militants, who had martyred thousands of people, police and security forces' men during the war on terrorism in the country in the yester years," Bilawal said, adding that the PTI government had used the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for political victimisation of leaders of the opposition parties.

He said that rulers had filed fake cases and references of corruption through NAB against the opponents, but proved nothing in the courts.

"PM Imran Khan is the biggest thief, who has covered up himself by just chanting slogans against corruption," the PPP leader said.

“Imran says I do not know Urdu. Yes my Urdu is weak. My Urdu is weak at the age of 30, but his Urdu is weak even after 70 years,” Bilawal said and advised him to “teach Urdu to your three children first”.

About the uplift projects, Bilawal said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto had launched numerous projects for the welfare of tribespeople and education and health sectors in the erstwhile tribal areas. He said that Benazir Bhutto established two colleges in Parachinar while another one would be established after coming to power.

Earlier, Member National Assembly Sajid Turi, Member provincial Assembly Amin Afridi, Jalal Bangash along with a large number of PPP activists welcomed the party chairman.

Bilawal also went to the Gymnasium Hall and he offered condolences to the relatives of martyrs of recent Peshawar bomb blast.

While expressing sympathies with the bereaved families, he said that the PPP was the party of martyrs which better knew the pains of loss of family members.