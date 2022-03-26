Rare justice

The horrifying impunity with which Usman Mirza and his accomplices had assaulted a couple in Islamabad last year had left saner people in the country reeling. And there was a collective sigh of relief when the men were arrested by the Islamabad police. However, there was justifiable scepticism that the case would ever reach a logical end, given past precedent. Those fears seemed to be coming true when the female victim in the assault case suddenly withdrew her statement. Thankfully, the government pursued the case regardless. And now we finally have some victory for the couple that was subjected to such torture and harassment by Usman Mirza and his friends, with a sessions court in Islamabad finding Mirza and four of his accomplices guilty. Two other men were acquitted because of lack of evidence.

The ruling sets key precedents. Perhaps the most significant was that after the young female survivor opted to back away from the case, the state took up the case. This should be the norm; crimes such as murder and rape are seen as crimes against the state and not as a matter to be settled between two individuals. When individuals are seen as key actors in such cases, it becomes easier for those who are wealthy or influential to settle the case out of court simply through the use of wealth or power. The judicial-legal system in the country is notoriously apathetic to the high level of vulnerability of victims and their families. Either victims feel so insecure that they prefer not to testify against the culprits, or their families face intimidation. There were concerns that this could happen in this case as well, so it is extremely important that the case has been seen through despite the obvious clout the main suspect enjoyed. While the sentences will no doubt be appealed, we hope that justice will continue to carry the day. The case also set another encouraging example: the identity of the couple who were subjected to the ordeal they suffered was for the most part kept largely private.

Usman Mirza had sworn that he would be free within days after he was arrested last year. The fact that this has not happened gives hope to the many other survivors of violence, sexual assault and harassment in the country – no matter where or who they may be. Men like Usman Mirza thinking they can get away with what they did is an indictment of the country's whole judicial system. We see this happen far too often; every day at least 11 women are raped in the country, and periodically we hear about the rape of small girls – and boys. The prevalent culture of impunity for aggressors and a regressive mindset at the top all have to end if we are to change this. We can start by simply believing that women and children are not objects or animals to be guarded and tamed.