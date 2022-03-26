ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday presented a constitutional amendment bill for the establishment of South Punjab province to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

On the minister's request, the speaker included the bill in the agenda of the National Assembly session to be held on Monday.

Talking to the media, the foreign minister said the creation of South Punjab province was in the manifesto of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

“Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his public meeting at Mailsi, had announced bringing the constitutional amendment bill in the parliament.

On his instruction, I presented the bill to the National Assembly, which was vetted by the ministry of law. The prime minister has fulfilled the promise he made with the people of South Punjab,” he added.