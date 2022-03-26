PSW ready to launch trade info portal by March end

KARACHI: Pakistan Single Window (PSW) would launch Trade Information Portal of Pakistan (TIPP) on March 31, with an aim to improve transparency and cross border facilitate trade, it said on Friday.

The Window organised a preview session TIPP at a local hotel before a group of public and private sector stakeholders to mark roll out of the portal in compliance with the country’s commitment under the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement.

The portal being launched is aimed at facilitating cross-border trade by providing complete trade related information and guidance to individuals and businesses engaged in cross trade.

“TIPP will provide Pakistan's business community with easy access to information on import and export regulations and procedures,” chief domain officer PSW Naveed Abbas Memon said.

“It aims to improve predictability and transparency of the country’s business environment, and provide foreign and domestic investors with quick and timely access to trade rules and regulations,” it added.

The portal is also tipped to facilitate small and medium size enterprises and help in gender inclusivity.

Manager training at Pakistan International Freight Forwarders Association (PIFFA) Riaz Iqbal said the portal would help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and also big businesses in gearing up to enter new markets or business.

“They will have all relevant information in one place. Previously, it was all scattered. It is a good initiative but, it is yet to be seen how the portal perennially evolves and continually upgraded,” Iqbal said at the sidelines of the event.

An entrepreneur Majida Gaya, who runs a custom made online cake selling startup, said she expected the portal helping women, especially new entrepreneurs like her.

“I will be finding all relevant information on my mobile or desktop without the need to travel to gather information.”

The portal will be live on March 31, 2022, providing a single access point for all cross-border trade related information.

Over 530 laws, regulations, procedures, and other trade-related measures from over 77 government agencies have been completely digitised and can now be accessed online. B

Businesses can also access and download licenses, permits, certificates and other documents from the portal and get complete information on applicable fees, processing times and step-by-step procedure.

The portal also provides guidance to overseas Pakistanis and foreign investors on various trade related rules and regulations.

Umair Mahmood Siddiqui, Project Lead TIPP said that the core features of PSW include digitised customs tariff, trade statistics with latest and current data on 9.2 million transactions. Moreover, it is available in English and Urdu languages.

The portal is the latest government initiative to improve cross-border trade and to facilitate Pakistan's accession to the WTO by complying with the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement.

Naveed and Siddiqui both said that the purpose of the portal is referential information and it has no legal binding.