Pakistan Day cycle rally held

LAHORE : Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman said that every patriotic Pakistani should be aware of the tireless struggle started from the 23rd March, 1947 to the establishment of Pakistan.

He said that the resolution presented on Pakistan Day was won by the Muslims of India by sprinkling their blood to get a separate homeland for Muslims.

A second cycle rally in the City was organised on the occasion of Pakistan Day under the leadership of Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman. All cyclist clubs and male and female cyclists of Lahore participated in the rally from Quaid-e-Azam Library to Minar Pakistan.