Election code of conduct violations: ECP serves another notice on PM Imran Khan

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sent another notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan and other public office holders for addressing a public meeting in Malakand on March 20.

The district monitoring officer Malakand Zia-ur-Rahim had sent a notice to the PM through his secretary on March 20 for addressing the public meeting in violation of the code of conduct for the polls. "On Tuesday, the DMO Malakand sent a second notice to the PM and other ministers

after no one appeared personally or through counsel.

They were asked to appear before the office of the DMO on March 24 to explain their position," said an official of the ECP.

The notice mentioned that in case of not appearing on March 24, it will be presumed that they had nothing in their defence and the case would be decided under the relevant laws and rules.

More violations of the code of conduct for the polls is being reported in the second phase of the local government elections despite many politicians being fined and served notices by the ECP.

Apart from many other political leaders, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been fined twice by the ECP in less than a week for violating the code of conduct.

Besides, the ECP has written to the provincial government to stop another public meeting scheduled in Mansehra on March 25.

On Tuesday, the ECP also served a notice on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani for participating in a car rally in favour of a candidate for the tehsil council. He was asked to appear before the district monitoring officer Abbottabad on March 24.

Besides, the commission has sent a notice to Jamaat-e -Islami chief Sirajul Haq not to address a public meeting in Upper Dir on March 26, terming it in violation of the code of conduct.

Also, a candidate of the JI for tehsil council Batkhela, Amjad Ali, has also been issued notice and summoned by the DMO Malakand on March 23.

Violation of the conduct of conduct was also reported in the first phase of the LG polls held in December last year. However, the ECP is more busy in the second phase of the polls and issues notices and slap fines almost daily for receiving complaints of breach of the code of conduct.

Apart from the PM, few federal ministers as well Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister have been fined by the ECP for addressing public meetings in districts where the second phase of the local government elections is being held on March 31.

On March 21, the district monitoring officer Swat imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on PM Imran Khan, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Murad Saeed as well as Dr Amjad and Mohibullah for addressing a public meeting in Swat on March 16.

On March 18, the DMO Lower Dir had imposed a fine of the similar amount on PM and other public office holders for a similar violation.

After continuous violations of the code of conduct, the ECP has also written to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to stop Imran Khan and other public office holders from attending a public meeting in Mansehra on March 25.

The DMO Mansehra in a letter to the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the provincial monitoring coordinator asked the PM and others concerned to refrain from attending public meetings as it was a violation of the code of conduct for polls.

The letter stated that under the Election Act the president, prime minister, chief minister, governor, speaker and other public office holders shall not attend public meetings in areas where elections are being held.