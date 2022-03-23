Opposition parties doing jihad, says Owais Leghari

UJRANWALA: Punjab PMLN General Secretary Owais Khan Leghari has said the PMLN and other opposition parties are doing jihad because the current rulers have become a poison for the country’s economy and survival.

Addressing a press conference at the residence of former federal minister Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday, he said the PMLN long march from Lahore to Islamabad will take its first stay at Gujranwala, second at Jhelum and on March 26 will reach Rawalpindi. He said: “We do not want any clash, but Imran Khan has started bringing workers to the streets and ministers are abusing the opposition leaders. I want to tell them that every worker of the PMLN is active and Imran Khan cannot compete with us.” He said PTI leaders are busy with propaganda that the PTI dissidents will return in two days. He said he personally knows four MNAs who are standing against Imran Khan. They did not take a single penny from any one for this purpose. “Seeing a positive response from the citizens, we are sure that people will give their full support to us to defeat the selected PM,” he said.

In response to a question regarding holding a public meeting in Islamabad, Leghari said a decision will be taken in this regard soon.

Earlier, to finalize arrangements for the long march, a PMLN meeting was held at the residence of Dastgir Khan, which was chaired by Leghari, while Additional General Secretary Zeeshan Rafique, former MNA Mudassir Qayyum Nahra, MPA Iqbal Gujjar, PMLN District President and MPA Qaiser Iqbal Sandhu, MPA and PMLN Divisional General Secretary Taufiq Ahmed Butt, MPA Abdul Rauf Mughal, MPA Nawaz Chauhan, MPA Waqar Ahmed Cheema, MPA Amanullah Warraich, MPA Bilal Farooq Tarar, MPA Adil Bakhsh Chatha, MPA Talat Shaukat Manzoor Cheema, MPA Akhtar Ali Khan, MPA Irfan Bashir Gujjar, President Chamber of Commerce Shoaib Butt, PMLN District General Secretary Shoaib Altaf Cheema and others participated. They discussed arrangements to welcome Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz in Gujranwala.

The PMLN leaders sought views of the participants and finalized arrangements for the long march. The PMLN MPAs and party officials were given the task to bring as many party workers as possible to the long march.