ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said it was time the Muslim Ummah forged a collective response to the current turmoil inside its borders and ongoing global transition.

“We must be a reliable partner in forging unity, justice and development across the globe, but not anyone’s accomplice in aggression or domination,” he said in his address at the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers after Pakistan assumed the chair. The foreign minister said time had come for the OIC to strengthen and equip itself to address contemporary challenges and conflicts confronting the Muslim Ummah.

He mentioned that the Muslim world was facing conflicts in the Middle East, prolonged foreign occupation and the denial of the right to self-determination, most notably to the people of Palestine and Kashmir.

“The Muslim world’s resentment is increasing due to frequent external interventions. The unaddressed conflicts and disputes undermined the unity and solidarity of the OIC countries, exposed them to foreign interference and intervention, fueled terrorism and extremism, and deflected their attention from development goals,” he added.

He called upon the OIC states to act as reliable partners, not accomplices in aggression. “This should also include the urgency of addressing pervasive Islamophobia facing Muslims in non-Muslim majority countries,” he said. He commended the leadership role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the OIC Summit chair.

The foreign minister said Pakistan was witnessing unprecedented turbulence at the global level, adding that conflict in Ukraine, which had rekindled East-West tensions, threatens international peace and security. Qureshi regretted that even after 50 years of the OIC establishment, the organization was far from seeing justice for Muslims in many parts of the world. “Muslims of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) are still reeling under abominable subjugation,” he said and highlighted Indian actions violating the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the OIC on Jammu and Kashmir. “These illegal acts increased the threat of a conflict between India and Pakistan. Kashmiris are looking towards their Muslim brothers and sisters for support,” he said.

To forge partnership for development, he proposed the OIC countries mobilize international support for a comprehensive strategy on COVID-19 vaccine equity, increased development financing, accelerated climate action getting resolute action against illicit financial flows. He also called for taking advantage of a Preferential System Trade among the OIC member states. The foreign minister encouraged the efforts of the Afghan authorities to eliminate Daesh (IS-K) and stressed effective strategies needed to deal with other terrorist groups in Afghanistan, like TTP, ETIM, IMU, and Al-Qaida. “We must guard against spoilers that wish to continue destabilising Afghanistan and using its territory to promote terrorism,” he warned.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to further strengthen their coordination on regional and international matters besides keeping close communication and collaboration in multilateral forums including the OIC, the United Nations and international financial institutions. The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, on the sidelines of the OIC session.

Meanwhile, Qureshi stressed deepening cooperation between Pakistan and Bahrain during a meeting with his Bahraini counterpart Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

Qureshi also held a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi. The ministers agreed to further enhance bilateral ties in the fields of trade, connectivity, tourism, and people-to-people contact.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC meeting. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. The COAS said that Pakistan valued its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

Referring to the session, the COAS termed it a historic development for bringing the international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solution to emerging challenges vital for peace and stability. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Foreign Minister of Republic of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev also called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ where both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including military to military relations, the regional security situation and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in regional stability and pledged to play his role in further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the GHQ and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC meeting. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an ISPR news release.

The COAS said that Pakistan valued its relations with Azerbaijan, rooted in religious affinity, common values, geo-strategic significance, potential for mutually beneficial and enhanced economic and defence cooperation.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza held bilateral meetings with Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Sheikh Mohamed Bin lsa Al-Khalifa here at Joint Staff Headquarters. During the meetings, defence and security relationship between Pakistan and the Muslim countries came under discussion, said an ISPR media release. All sides also deliberated upon various areas of bilateral cooperation and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan, it added.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Furqat Sidiq, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser reiterated his resolve to strengthen ties with Uzbekistan through enhanced interaction between the parliaments of two countries, and cooperation in trade and investment sectors. The Uzbek minister said the quantum of bilateral trade had witnessed an upward momentum during recent times.