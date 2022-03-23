Biden’s Supreme Court pick faces grilling from senators

Washington: The confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson are expected to heat up Tuesday as she is grilled by senators in her bid to be the first Black woman on the country’s highest judicial bench.
The federal judge, who briefly introduced herself to the American public at the start of the televised sessions on Monday, will face hours of questioning on her sentencing record and judicial philosophy.
Jackson, a 51-year-old Harvard graduate, is widely expected to be confirmed to succeed fellow liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, who retires this summer.
