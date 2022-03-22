Captain chaos

The ruling party seems to be taking the lead in intensifying anarchy in the country – a role that is ‘traditionally’ taken by the opposition. Surprisingly the opposition is showing relative maturity and has even changed the date of its protest in Islamabad to avoid inconvenience to the OIC foreign ministers.

The ruling party must understand that calling others thieves cannot raise the stature of the prime minister to that of judge, jury and executioner. PTI ministers, following in their leader’s footsteps, are adding fuel to the fire. This tension climaxed in the attack on Sindh House in Islamabad where the dissenting PTI MNAs were staying. One would not be surprised to see more drama on the day of the vote of no confidence. Especially as the prime minister himself has called a million people to scare those who plan to cast their votes against him. Every passing day one is less optimistic that better sense will prevail in the country.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi